Two people die in SH 1 Tokoroa crash - NZ Police

Tuesday, 21 July, 2020 - 18:20

Police can now confirm that two people have died following a serious crash near Galaxy Road on State Highway 1 in Tokoroa.

The crash occurred just after 1pm and involved three cars.

Three others sustained serious injuries and were taken to hospital.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the crash.

Diversions are still in place and we are working to reopen the road as soon as possible.

With the current weather condition, Police are urging all motorists to exercise care and be aware of surface flooding.