Riot team activated after prison incident - CANZ

Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 - 08:15

CANZ President Alan Whitely said, "Staff should be praised for the way they safely managed a ‘prisoner prop’ and staff assault Monday evening at one of our Prisons. The incident happened just before lock up when a prisoner attacked and assaulted a staff member and then he and others refused to be locked. The prisoners caused minor damage to property and tried to start fires. The prison Advanced Control and Restraint team were called, they deployed Pepper spray and quickly regained control of the facility without any injury to staff or prisoners."

"This again shows the professional nature of our Corrections staff and the amazing job they do in very stressful and violent situations" said Alan.

Corrections claim they have zero tolerance towards Prisoners that assault staff and cause major disruption like this. However when it comes to holding prisoners to account the reality is very different. 47% of prisoner misconduct hearings do not have an outcome. This means that these offences are simply ignored, with no consequence for the prisoner that has committed the offence.

Alan said that "When it comes to the Police prosecuting prisoners for assaulting staff in open Court the numbers are no better. Our members are told by the Police that a prosecution doesn’t fit the Solicitor General’s guidelines for prosecution, as it is not in the public interest. This is another smack in the face for our members who most often have already received a literal punch in the face, simply for doing their job."

Our members at Auckland Prison have told us of a prisoner who has assaulted around 30 staff since 2017 and never faced any Police prosecution. Instead, the Police ask Corrections to deal with these serious offences using the Department’s internal misconduct process.

When a prisoner punches an Officer in the face the only consequence is to turn his/her TV off for a few weeks and limit their phone calls (loss of privileges). In the case of the prisoner who has around 30 staff assaults in a year, this was the extent of his punishment. However, the Visiting Justice allows him to keep his TV and phone calls while serving his loss of privileges. In essence, this results in no consequence at all for 30 staff assaults.

"Serious assaults on staff are increasing and it is clear this is because there is no consequence for a prisoner that does assault a staff member" said Alan Whitley. "This is why we are supporting the New Zealand First, Protection for First Responders and Prison Officers Bill which is having its 3rd reading on Wednesday".

"Our members do an amazing job in extremely dynamic and often violent circumstances. We should be protecting those that protect us (society). We have spoken to several different political parties and it seems that only NZ First and National are willing to support this legislation to protect the people that protect us. It is a real shame the Corrections Minister has not taken this chance to publicly come out in support of the people in his care."