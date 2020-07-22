NZGB makes official decisions on 699 place names

Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 - 11:03

On 16 July 2020, the New Zealand Geographic Board NgÄ Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa notified 699 decisions. These include:

273 official place names in the Wellington Region,

382 significant official MÄori place names around Te Ika-a-MÄui North Island and at the top of Te Waipounamu South Island,

43 place names for undersea features including three discontinued because the features do not exist, and

1 new Antarctic place name.

The majority of place names (655) are part of the Board’s fast track programme to approve existing place names as official.

Some of the better known place names now official include Wellington, Barrett Reef in Wellington Harbour (Port Nicholson), Clareville near Carterton and Waikanae on the Kapiti Coast.

"It may surprise many to learn that the name of the place they live in has not yet been made official, even if it has been used for a long time," says Anselm Haanen, Board Chairperson.

Once official, place names must be used in all official documents, like road signs, maps, websites and databases.

"It’s important to ensure we preserve and protect place names so that they endure, and we have certainty about their location, extent, origin and authenticity," says Mr Haanen.

Some of the MÄori place names like TÄkaka, EketÄhuna and MÄhia Peninsula now have macrons applied.

Adding macrons correctly in written MÄori makes the meaning of a name clear and assists with pronunciation.

MÄori place names, like all place names, have stories behind them, so ensuring their correct spelling will help keep those stories alive.

For example, many of the river names in the south-west of Te-Ika-a-MÄui North Island relate to the overland journey of the ancestor, Haunui-a-Nanaia. Turakina River is the river he ‘felled a tree to cross’, RangitÄ«kei River he ‘strode across’ and Waimeha Stream is where ‘the waters disappeared into sands’.

"Knowing the story behind a name gives it special meaning within the community. When place name proposals are made, having the story is a key criterion in the Board’s considerations," says Mr Haanen.

Three undersea features east of Te Ika-a-MÄui North Island (MÄhia Canyon, Matakaoa Re-entrant and Whareama Valley) have been made official following public and iwi consultation held earlier this year. Forty other undersea feature names in the Southern Ocean and around New Zealand plus one in Antarctica were decided.

The New Zealand Geographic Board NgÄ Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa welcomes any feedback on these decisions by emailing NZGBenquiries@linz.govt.nz.

For lists of the 699 place names, visit https://www.linz.govt.nz/regulatory/place-names/recent-place-name-notices-and-place-names-interest/nzgb-notices-july-2020.

To see where they are on a map, search the place names on the New Zealand Gazetteer: https://gazetteer.linz.govt.nz/.