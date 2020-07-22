Election protocols

Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 - 12:07

A set of protocols has been developed to provide guidance to government agencies supporting the delivery of the 2020 General Election and referendums. The protocols set out the approach that will be taken to manage any disruptions should they occur.

The Introduction to inter-agency protocols for New Zealand’s 2020 General Election describes the protocols that have been developed by the Electoral Commission, Ministry of Justice, the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, Government Communications Security Bureau and the New Zealand Security Intelligence Service.

The Protocol on the management and response to election disruptions outlines the approach being taken by the Electoral Commission and other government agencies to mitigate and manage hazards and threats which may disrupt the General Election process.

The Protocol on communications related to the 2020 General Election process outlines the roles of agencies in managing public communications for the election, including which government agencies will officially communicate with the public to support participation in the election, the approach for responding to public enquiries, and how to address misleading or inaccurate information about the General Election and referendums.

The Principles and Protocols for GCSB and NZSIS in managing foreign interference and cyber security threats to the 2020 General Election was developed by the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet in consultation with the intelligence agencies and sets out the processes that would guide any response by the GSCB and NZSIS to a foreign interference or cyber security threat to the election.

The first three documents are available for download from this website here. The protocol for the GCSB and NZSIS is available in the resources section at www.nzic.govt.nz.