Charge laid in relation to February 2020 cyclist death - NZ Police

A 47-year-old Wellington man has been charged in relation to the death of cyclist Brent Norris in February 2020.
The man is charged with dangerous driving causing death.
Mr Norris was riding his bike on State Highway 2 between Wellington and Petone on 3 February, when he was struck by a van.
The man charged will appear in Hutt Valley District Court on 30 July.
