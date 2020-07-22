NZGB makes official decisions on 699 place names

Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 - 15:56

On 16 July 2020, the New Zealand Geographic Board NgÄ Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa notified 699 decisions.

These include:

The majority of place names (655) are part of the Board’s fast track programme to approve existing place names as official.

Some of the better known place names now official include Wellington, Barrett Reef in Wellington Harbour (Port Nicholson), Clareville near Carterton and Waikanae on the Kapiti Coast.

"It may surprise many to learn that the name of the place they live in has not yet been made official, even if it has been used for a long time," says Anselm Haanen, Board Chairperson.

Once official, place names must be used in all official documents, like road signs, maps, websites and databases.

"It’s important to ensure we preserve and protect place names so that they endure, and we have certainty about their location, extent, origin and authenticity," says Mr Haanen.

Some of the MÄori place names like TÄkaka, EketÄhuna and MÄhia Peninsula now have macrons applied.

Adding macrons correctly in written MÄori makes the meaning of a name clear and assists with pronunciation.

MÄori place names, like all place names, have stories behind them, so ensuring their correct spelling will help keep those stories alive.

For example, many of the river names in the south-west of Te-Ika-a-MÄui North Island relate to the overland journey of the ancestor, Haunui-a-Nanaia. Turakina River is the river he ‘felled a tree to cross’, RangitÄ«kei River he ‘strode across’ and Waimeha Stream is where ‘the waters disappeared into sands’.

"Knowing the story behind a name gives it special meaning within the community. When place name proposals are made, having the story is a key criterion in the Board’s considerations," says Mr Haanen.

Three undersea features east of Te Ika-a-MÄui North Island (MÄhia Canyon, Matakaoa Re-entrant and Whareama Valley) have been made official following public and iwi consultation held earlier this year. Forty other undersea feature names in the Southern Ocean and around New Zealand plus one in Antarctica were decided.

The New Zealand Geographic Board NgÄ Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa welcomes any feedback on these decisions by emailing NZGBenquiries@linz.govt.nz.

To see where they are on a map, search the place names on the New Zealand Gazetteer:

The New Zealand Geographic Board NgÄ Pou Taunaha o Aotearoa is an independent statutory body that works closely with Land Information New Zealand.

Place names tell us where we are. They are important signposts of modern, historical and cultural influences and values of the people that gave them. Knowing the correct names for places and their locations is important for everyday communications and activities, such as when emergency services need to identify ’where’ quickly, clearly and accurately.

Fast track process: A recorded place name is one that appears in at least two publicly available publications or databases that, in the Board’s opinion, are authoritative. A recorded place name can be approved as official or it can be discontinued, without public consultation. This is known as the fast track process and is set out under section 24 of the New Zealand Geographic Board Act 2008. The Board is working its way through recorded place names under a region by region programme. If the Board is of the opinion that there may be public objection for a recorded place name within territorial New Zealand, then it must follow the full statutory process which includes public consultation.