Media statement from CODC

Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 - 17:25

Central Otago District Council statement in relation to news Christchurch Airport purchase of land in Tarras

Central Otago District Council leaders today received the news that Christchurch International Airport Ltd has purchased 750 hectares of land near Tarras, with a long-term proposal to build an airport on the site.

Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan said it was surprising and big news for the community.

"Christchurch Airport has signalled in a media release this afternoon that they are taking a long-term approach and their top priority is having conversations with and working alongside the community. This is very early days in what will be a very long process. At this early stage I encourage all our community to get informed and get engaged in the process and form their own view."

CODC Chief Executive Sanchia Jacobs said her Executive Team had just learned of the news today.

"As a consenting authority, we don’t have a view on this but will be watching with interest and in the event an application is made for consent we will follow the statutory process."