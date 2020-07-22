Auckland Lotto player wins $1 million

Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 - 22:16

One lucky Lotto player from Auckland will be popping the champagne after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Paper Plus Ponsonby in Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $23 million.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Gisborne, who took home $200,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Grant Bros. in Gisborne.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above winning stores should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

