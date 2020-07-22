A body has been recovered from vehicle in Ruahini Canal, Omanawa

Wednesday, 22 July, 2020 - 22:45

Police have recovered a body from the Ruahini Canal near McLaren Falls Road, Omanawa following an incident where vehicle had gone into the water.

Police were alerted to the incident at around 1.20pm.

The canal water levels were lowered to allow better access to the area.

A formal identification process is underway.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident.