'Help create the Oamaru Garden’s Waterplay space'

Thursday, 23 July, 2020 - 08:48

Dugal Armour’s design for the Oamaru Public Gardens waterplay project is a dynamic one, perfectly suited to Waitaki. The plan was introduced to the public for feedback at the end of last year and you can see it on our website. Water is introduced to the system through various elements that require activation, this, along with a series of dam mechanisms, makes for a busy play area complete with a ‘braided river’ system that is created with sand so the water’s course can be diverted.

The overall theme reflects the district, where the mighty Waitaki flows and is dammed on its way to the sea. Other elements include replica fossils, mining and irrigation equipment and natural rocks and stones - capturing the story of Waitaki while creating an immersive, educational play experience.

Council has consented and completed the surveying and now it’s time to call for help from the community.

In Council’s Long Term Plan a project was included to redevelop the Oamaru Public Gardens Playground with a natural play theme and allocated $150,000 from RMA Reserves Contributions Fund and depreciation as seed funding for a community project Last year the s held a sausage sizzle at the gardens and opened consultation online regarding the design of the first stage The feedback was 100% favorable on what was proposed with everyone who responded to the survey wanting Council staff to get on with it. Following this we have completed the final concept and estimated costs. The success of this project is crucial on getting community support whether this be in materials, services or from donations.

Can you lend a hand with barrowing, leveling, compacting or general labouring?

Are you up to more specialist tasks like excavation and machinery work, cartage, concrete placing, drainage work, plumbing and pipework, can you supply materials sand gravel, river stone, boxing and timber. Is your company a possible naming rights sponsor?

All of this (and more) is needed to get this wonderful project over the line.

Mayor for Waitaki Gary Kircher said, "The revamp of the Public Gardens Playground has been planned for some time, and this first stage is going to be an awesome addition! Not only will our kids have a great new way to enjoy playing in water, the mechanics of waterplay will help their imaginations grow - they will be having fun but also learning without realizing it!"

Contact Council’s Parks team if you can help by calling 03 433 0300