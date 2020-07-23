Save the date - World Iron Awareness Week coming up - B+LNZ

Thursday, 23 July, 2020 - 12:02

This year’s World Iron Awareness Week will kick off on Monday 24 August, bringing much needed attention to iron deficiency - the world’s most prevalent nutrient deficiency. Now in its seventh year, 2020’s World Iron Awareness Week will focus on babies and toddlers in particular, whilst also sharing relevant information for all vulnerable groups including women and providing practical information on the importance of healthy iron levels for everyone.

Beef + Lamb New Zealand’s Head of Nutrition, Fiona Windle, said reducing the risk of iron deficiency, particularly in young children, could reap huge benefits not only in their physical health, but in their brain development and cognitive abilities as well. In this rapid phase of growth, by around 7 months, a baby needs even more iron than their dad.

"I am a mum of two myself, so I know the struggles of having fussy eaters particularly in the toddler phase at home. Making sure you cook something that tempts their taste buds whilst ticking all the nutritional boxes can be a challenge. I also know getting in as much nutritious goodness into them can make such a difference to their energy and immunity - it really is ‘every bite counts’.

"If there’s one thing I hope people can take away from this year’s World Iron Awareness Week is that you can make some very easy tweaks to your meals to get the most nutrition out of them. It can be as simple as adding vitamin C-rich foods like fruits and veges to a meal to aid iron absorption."

For further information on World Iron Awareness Week, please head to ironweek.co.nz.