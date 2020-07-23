New Year Honours recipients recognised - Fire and Emergency NZ

Thursday, 23 July, 2020 - 16:07

Today Paul McGill was formally made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand. The honour was presented by the Governor General at a ceremony at Government House Auckland.

Fire and Emergency Board Chair Hon. Paul Swain says the prestigious honour recognises the contribution Paul McGill made throughout his 39 years with Fire and Emergency and the former New Zealand Fire Service.

"Throughout his career Paul’s leadership made a significant impact to both Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the former New Zealand Fire Service - particularly during his time as Chief Executive and National Commander Urban," says Paul Swain.

"Paul had a key role in the responses to the Christchurch and Kaikoura earthquakes, including work to replace fire stations after the earthquakes. Paul was the driving force behind the establishment of the Urban Search and Rescue and worked with St John on the introduction of medical first responder and co-responder schemes across New Zealand."

Paul McGill is one of six recipients to be recognised for their services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and/or their community in the 2020 New Years Honours list.

Paul Wright and Anne Flutey were presented with their honours earlier this month and John Taylor will be presented with his honour next week.

Stuart Jones and Joe Hedley will be presented their honours at a later date.

Hon. Paul Swain thanked each of the recipients for making a difference to their communities and Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

"On behalf of Fire and Emergency and the wider New Zealand community, I would like to give my congratulations and thanks to each of the award recipients and those who have supported them: their families, friends and in the case of volunteers - their employers."

"The recognition of their hard work, dedication and achievement at this highest level makes us immensely proud."