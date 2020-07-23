Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards call for nominations

Thursday, 23 July, 2020 - 16:24

For the 12th year the New Zealander of the Year Awards Office is seeking nominations for the 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards - NgÄ Tohu Pou KÅhure o Aotearoa.

The Awards Office is also pleased to announce Miriama Kamo as the Awards Patron - Te Koruru. Plus, University of Canterbury joins a family of sponsors as naming rights partner of the Young New Zealander of the Year - Te MÄtÄtahi o te Tau category.

Miriama Kamo announced as Te Koruru - Patron

Miriama Kamo will become Te Koruru - Patron of Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards - NgÄ Tohu Pou KÅhure o Aotearoa. This is a platform which reflects New Zealanders contributing in extraordinary ways for our people and our communities, something Miriama has long been passionate about.

Miriama enters the role with four years of experience as an Awards Executive Judge. She brings a wealth of knowledge and connection to the people and communities of Aotearoa after 25 years working as a journalist.

"I’m honoured to take on the role of Te Koruru - Patron of the Awards," Miriama Kamo says, "The Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards - NgÄ Tohu Pou KÅhure o Aotearoa allow us all to acknowledge and celebrate those who act as ‘pou,’ as support and strength for whÄnau, for communities, for our country and beyond. These are people we know and those we discover; those special kiwis whose passion and determination have seen them inspire, innovate, and work for the betterment of Aotearoa and its people. As an awards judge I’ve been lucky to help acknowledge the achievements of our nominees and winners, and I’m humbled by the opportunity to continue doing this as Te Koruru - Patron."

Te Koruru - Patron leads the awards in a visionary capacity, speaking to the values and essence of the programme, offering support to our winners, and connecting the inspiring network of Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year winners, including Jennifer Ward-Lealand, Mike King, Kristine Bartlett, Taika Waititi and Richie McCaw.

Kiwibank Chief Executive Steve Jurkovich says, "Our purpose is to make Kiwis better off, key to this is to support the growth and progress of New Zealanders. Kiwibank has proudly partnered with the New Zealander of the Year Awards for more than a decade. It is a real privilege to honour extraordinary Kiwis whose selflessness, creativity and vision make us proud to call New Zealand home. If there has ever been a time to celebrate those who’ve made outstanding contributions to the wellbeing of our country, it’s now."

Miriama succeeds Jim Bolger ONZ PC who acted in the role for 11 years. Jim played an extraordinary part in shaping and sculpting the Awards since its inception.

The Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards - NgÄ Tohu Pou KÅhure o Aotearoa is also grateful to PÄnia Papa and Leon Blake for gifting the reo names for our awards categories. This is new in our awards history, reflecting our commitment to partnership. We acknowledge, too, the contribution of Dr Karena Kelly in helping to shape our vision.

University of Canterbury joins New Zealander of the Year Awards

The Awards Office is pleased to welcome the University of Canterbury as naming rights sponsor of the Young New Zealander of the Year - Te MÄtÄtahi o te Tau category - celebrating the change-makers of our future.

"For over 147 years, the University of Canterbury has been committed to enabling change-makers to create a positive difference in our community and beyond," says University of Canterbury Vice-Chancellor - Tumu Whakarae, Professor Cheryl de la Rey. "University of Canterbury is pleased to celebrate these young leaders and support their success with the Young New Zealander of the Year award."

University of Canterbury Young New Zealander of the Year - Te MÄtÄtahi o te Tau recognises our leaders of tomorrow - those outstanding and exceptional young New Zealanders showing great promise. A young person brimming with the potential to create a bright future for Aotearoa, striving across the last year to improve not only themselves but their whole community.

University of Canterbury joins existing sponsors Kiwibank, Mitre 10, Ryman Heathcare, Trade Me, and presenting partner, TVNZ.

2021 Nominations Open

If there was ever a time to celebrate what connects New Zealanders - our people - it’s now.

Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards - NgÄ Tohu Pou KÅhure o Aotearoa celebrate kiwis from all walks of life; those who inspire, give hope and lead. Making sure that all the good stuff New Zealanders do doesn’t go unnoticed. It is about making your New Zealander of the year, everyone’s New Zealander of the Year.

Nominations for Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year - Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa and supporting categories opened Monday 20 July 2020.

The Awards seek nominations from all fields of endeavour including the arts, sport, community service, health, public service, environment, voluntary, tourism, business, rural, education, entertainment, science, technology, innovation and cultural development.

Nominations are being sought for exceptional individuals or community organisations in the following categories:

Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year - Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa

Mitre 10 New Zealand Community of the Year - NgÄ Pou Whirinaki o te Tau

Ryman Heathcare Senior New Zealander of the Year - Te MÄtÄpuputu o te Tau

Trade Me New Zealand Innovator of the Year - Te Pou Whakairo o te Tau

University of Canterbury Young New Zealander of the Year - Te MÄtÄtahi o te Tau

Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year - Te Pou Toko o te Tau

Nominations for the can be made by any member of the public until midnight 30 August 2020 through completing the online nomination form at www.nzawards.co.nz.

All nominations will be rigorously evaluated by at least two rounds of independent and diverse judging panels with semi-finalists announced in December. The 2021 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year and supporting category winners will be announced at the New Zealander of the Year Awards Dinner in Auckland on 18 March 2021.

For more information visit nzawards.org.nz