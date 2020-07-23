Temporary speed limit on SH1 in dome Valley to fix 'ghost lanes' - NZTA

Thursday, 23 July, 2020 - 16:59

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises there will be a temporary speed limit of 50kph on State Highway 1 between Grimmers Bridge and Sheepworld in the Dome Valley from 5:00PM tonight until 5:00AM Monday morning.

Recent heavy rain and busy daily traffic movements have stripped off the paint covering old lane markings on this stretch of road. The markings, known as "ghost lanes" may confuse some drivers.

The lane markings have been changed as part of safety improvement construction work on the road.

Fresh paint to cover the old road markings will be applied on Sunday night, weather permitting. There will be stop/go traffic management with the road reduced to one lane from 7:00PM to 5:00AM

During the work, traffic will be stopped temporarily to ensure the safety of the work crews and road users. We will be monitoring the queues and minimising wait times as much as possible.

Waka Kotahi apologises for any inconvenience and advises road users to plan ahead and allow extra time for their journeys. The work is being done at night to minimise disruption for freight movements and the travelling public.

The planned safety improvements on SH1 through the Dome Valley include widening the centre line and road side shoulders, adding right hand turn bays and installing flexible road safety barriers.