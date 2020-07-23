SH14 reduced to one lane at Tangiteroria

|
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises that State Highway 14 has been reduced to one lane at Tangiteroria because of a slip.
There was a minor slip by the side of the road after the weekend’s heavy rain in Northland, but a crack has since been discovered in the road.
The road has been reduced to one lane under stop/go traffic management for the safety of all road users while the movement of the slip is investigated further.
In the Far North, the Mangamuka Gorge on SH1 remains closed by a number of slips. Road crews have been clearing slips on the southern side but several slips near the summit on the northern side are still moving.
