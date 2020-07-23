Police seeking information to identify driver

Thursday, 23 July, 2020 - 22:55

Waitematā East (North Shore) Police are seeking to identify the driver of this small flat-deck truck which was involved in an incident on Graham Collins Drive near Rangitoto College, North Shore at 9.55am on Monday morning, 20 July.

If you know who this truck belongs to, or can identify the driver, please call 105 and quote file number 200721/6706.

Information can also be provided anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.