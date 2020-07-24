DOC tahr cull and threats to heli-operators - NZDA

Friday, 24 July, 2020 - 11:10

New Zealand Deerstalkers Association Inc (NZDA) does not condone any threats made by NZDA members or the public to the Department of Conservation (DOC) staff and contractors, including the heli-operators involved with the 2020/21 tahr cull.

A key component of being a NZDA member is that our membership agrees to follow a code of ethics which includes abiding by all laws and taking all safety precautions.

The alleged 8 threats made to heli-operators contracted by DOC to carry out the tahr cull, which DOC has stated it passed on to Police yesterday, are not warranted or justified.

NZDA Chief Executive, Gwyn Thurlow says "Trust is important for building good relationships. Good relationships between DOC and public land users is paramount for the protection of conservation values. The Department seems to have lost the trust of a large group of public land users, setting back hunting and conservation relationships.

"DOC’s actions in relation to its 2020/21 tahr cull has meant the public are taking their frustrations out on the very people they would often hire to fly them out into the backcountry hunting.", says Mr Thurlow.

The NZDA does not condone anyone making threats. We understand when people feel marginalised, stressed and ignored their usual good decision-making goes out the window in an act of desperation. The hunting community are effectively calling for DOC to engage with them on tahr because they feel their recreation and livelihoods are being threatened by DOC’s operational decisions.

The Himalayan Tahr Control Plan has "hunter management" by recreational hunters at its core, with the plan stating: "The Department will liaise closely with recreational hunters and hunting organisations to:

inform them of localised areas where tahr numbers are too high;

keep them informed of management goals and intervention densities applying to management units;

encourage them to take an active role in herd reduction [sic];

inform hunters of results from all parts of the plan implementation"

Mr Thurlow says "NZDA sees the alleged threats as the logical result, rightly or wrongly, of DOC’s failed processes and its lack of quality and timely communication with the hunting sector. If DOC met all of its obligations under the HTCP, including those it owes to hunters and hunting organisations, we most likely would not be in this current adversarial state".