Second kitchen fire in a week prompts reminder to never leave cooking unattended - FENZ

Friday, 24 July, 2020 - 12:40

Fire and Emergency is urging people to keep an eye on their cooking following a second house fire caused by unattended cooking within a week.

Area Commander Grant Haywood says a house fire in Nelson last night started after cooking was left unattended in the kitchen. It follows a fire in Napier last week which also started in the kitchen after oil in a pan caught fire while it was left unattended.

"This is another example of just how easy it is to get distracted while you’re cooking - whether it be by your computer, the television, a quick nap, the door or chores, and how quickly that can lead to a devastating fire," says Grant Haywood.

"Fire is fast. Once a fire starts it can be deadly within three minutes.

"If you need to walk away from your cooking for any reason, no matter how briefly, make sure you turn the stove off until you get back."

Grant Haywood says it is also a timely reminder to check your smoke alarms are working.

"The house in Nelson did not have working smoke alarms so it was lucky the resident smelt the smoke and got out," he says.

"We say it a lot but working smoke alarms do save lives.

"They are essential to give you and your whÄnau an early warning of fire. Make sure you press the button and check yours are working.

"It’s also important you have an escape plan prepared so you can get out quickly and safely.

"If you haven’t already, make one at www.escapemyhouse.co.nz.

"It could save your life."

Go to https://fireandemergency.nz/at-home/ for more fire safety tips.