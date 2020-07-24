Temporary recycling drop-off opens at Invercargill Transfer Station

Friday, 24 July, 2020 - 14:34

A temporary recycling drop-off service is now available at the Invercargill Waste Transfer Station, offering Invercargill and Bluff residents with a place to dispose of their clean recycling.

Prior to COVID-19, residents were able to use the recycling drop-off area at Southland disAbility Enterprises, however the area has not yet re-opened.

Invercargill City Council Interim Infrastructure Group Manager Jane Parfitt said many residents had been in touch with Council, wanting to be able to drop off their recycling again.

"We are pleased to be able to provide a temporary drop-off point for the public to recycle," Mrs Parfitt said.

"Two open-topped containers have been set up at the Invercargill Transfer Station beside the general waste bays. One bin is for the collection of glass bottles and jars and, the other bin is for the collection of clean plastic, cans, paper and cardboard."

"Glass will be delivered to Southern Aggregates Oreti Beach facility, where it is available for use as an aggregate," Mrs Parfitt said.

"The plastic, can, paper and cardboard will be delivered to Southland disAbility Enterprises for further processing."

Mrs Parfitt said residents would not be charged to dispose of their recycling, however they will still need to weigh-in and weigh-out at the transfer station.

"We are not charging for the disposal of recycling, however if residents are wanting to bring in both recycling and rubbish, they will need to either come through the facility twice or pay for it all as rubbish."

Mrs Parfitt said Council continues to work with Southland disAbility Enterprises to develop a permanent solution for a public drop-off for recycling.