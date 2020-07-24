Drop-in sessions open for Gisborne Council consultations

Friday, 24 July, 2020 - 14:38

Gisborne District Council drop-in sessions start today for community consultation on the Wainui to Inner Harbour Cycleway, heavy vehicle routes and Endeavour model installation.

The public can also have their say on all three topics via the GDC website. The Cycleway and heavy vehicle route consultations are open for feedback until 7 August, and feedback on the Endeavour models is open until 16 August.

Council customer engagement manager Anita Reedy-Holtausen said the drop-in sessions were about ensuring people have options on how to engage and make submissions.

"The online response has been good," she said.

"We’ve had a lot of constructive feedback but we want to make sure people have the opportunity to come in and chat to Council staff, and make a submission in-person too."

So far, nearly 300 members of the community had commented on the proposals and 110 had completed surveys online.

"Robust discussion is taking place across all three topics, with some clear trends emerging," Ms Reedy-Holthausen said.

"All three subjects impact the community in different ways, so it is important that our community have their say. We want the public to know that we are listening and taking all feedback - positive and negative - into consideration for future decision-making."

Following community consultation, decisions will be made on restricting heavy vehicles to a single highway route through the city to the Port, where the Endeavour models should be placed and whether the Wainui to Inner Harbour Cycleway should be extended.

Community drop-in sessions will be held at Council's Awarua administration building at Fitzherbert Street, from July 27 to July 30 from 5pm-7pm. Attendees can fill out hard copy surveys that are identical to online versions.

For more information or to make your submission online, go to www.gdc.govt.nz and click on the Have Your Say section.