Westland Recreation Centre reopens to the public on Monday 27 July 2020

Friday, 24 July, 2020 - 16:22

The Grey District Council is pleased to announce that the remedial works and annual maintenance has now been completed at the Westland Recreation Centre.

The facility was closed alongside the rest of New Zealand’s recreation facilities during the Covid-19 Alert Level 4 restrictions. Once construction was allowed under Alert Level 3 contractors began work on the aquatic side of the facility. The rest of the centre was able to reopen under Alert Level 2 and welcome customers with the aquatic side set to remain closed until 1 August 2020. We can now announce that the Westland Recreation Centre as a whole will reopen to the public one week ahead of schedule on Monday 27 July 2020. The Swim School and Aquacise classes will resume a week later on Monday 3 August 2020.

Customers returning for their swimming, aqua jogging, or other leisure activities such as hydro sliding or using the hot tub and sauna will notice the new flooring and a fresh, clean, new look and feel to our centre.

Grey District Mayor Tania Gibson said "It is great for the kids to be able to get back into their swimming lessons and for the wider community to enjoy the facility again. It has been a long process to get this work completed and I am proud this portion of the project has been delivered by Council on time and under budget"

The Westland Recreation Centre (stadium and gym) turns 4 this year in August, keep an eye on our website and Facebook page for their Birthday Bash scheduled for Saturday 22 and Sunday 23 August 2020. New members and current members can enjoy a discount of 15% off all pay upfront memberships during the month of August.