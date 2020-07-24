DCC commits to independent review of George Street plans

Friday, 24 July, 2020 - 18:19

The Dunedin City Council is committing to an independent peer review of work to date on the redevelopment of George Street.

The DCC made the commitment at today’s meeting of the Central City Advisory Group, which was chaired by Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins and attended by dozens of stakeholders.

Mr Hawkins says the review by Urbanism Plus director Kobus Mentz, an internationally-recognised urban design expert, is an opportunity to make sure the project is still fit for purpose.

"George Street is the heart of our city and we are committed to getting this right.

"For a project of this scale, it’s entirely appropriate that we check that we’re still on track to deliver the best possible result for the city."

Today’s meeting of the Advisory Group is a positive first step towards that goal, and all present agreed on the need to get the project right, Mr Hawkins said.

The review by Urbanism Plus is expected to take six weeks and the DCC has given the members of the Advisory Group an undertaking it will not proceed to the detailed design stage until after the review has been completed.

The review will consider work to date and whether evidence supports the proposed design.

It will also review the DCC’s proposed engagement approach and advise how best to turn the concept design into a successful retail precinct.

All members of the Advisory Group will have the chance to be interviewed by Urbanism Plus as part of the review, and the results will be presented to the group in September.