$8 million for wellbeing infrastructure in Kerikeri - Far North Council

Friday, 24 July, 2020 - 18:32

An $8 million investment in recreational amenities at Kerikeri will make the district a better place to live in and visit, the Far North District Council says.

Regional Economic Development Minister, Shane Jones, announced this afternoon that the Coalition Government will provide $9 million of COVID-19 economic stimulus funding towards costs of:

Far North District Council projects

Improving amenities at Kerikeri Domain ($3 million)

Developing sports fields and changing facilities on land the Council has bought at Waipapa ($2 million)

Upgrading animal impounding facilities in the district ($1 million),

Far North Holdings Ltd project

Redeveloping a jetty and boat ramp and providing parking facilities at Rangitane near Kerikeri, subject to obtaining necessary approvals under the Resource Management Act ($2.45 million),

A project led and owned by NgÄti RÄhia and Our Kerikeri

Creating a Chris Booth sculpture at Kerikeri roundabout ($550,000).

Deputy Mayor Ann Court says the Council is grateful for the funding which will create jobs and deliver several, long-awaited improvements to recreational facilities in Kerikeri. "The Council is not always able to meet the community’s expectations, particularly when it comes to the ‘nice-to-haves’. The wellbeing infrastructure this funding will provide will make our district a better place to live in and visit."

The Council will establish a sub-committee of elected members to move forward with improvements to the Kerikeri Domain as quickly as possible. "Once we finalise a funding agreement with the Government, we will work with the community to deliver outcomes in the Kerikeri Domain Reserve Management Plan, which the Council adopted last year after consulting domain users and the wider community."

Ms Court also thanks the Coalition Government for investing more than $550 million of Provincial Growth Fund money in Northland. "The new terminal building at Bay of Islands Airport is a world-class gateway to the district and the roundabout that is being built at Waipapa will improve safety at this busy intersection. These are just two of the projects in the Far North that have received Provincial Growth Fund money and we are grateful to the Government for this investment."