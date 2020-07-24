Police are the scene of a serious crash on Vauxhall Road

Friday, 24 July, 2020 - 21:01

Police are at the scene of a car vs pedestrian crash on Vauxhall Road between Moata Place and Bath Street, Devonport.

Police were alerted to the crash at around 6:30pm.

Initial reports state the pedestrian is seriously injured.

The Serious Crash Unit is at scene.

Diversions are in place at Grove Road and Tainui Road.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.