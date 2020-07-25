Police charge people who abscond from Hamilton facility

Saturday, 25 July, 2020 - 13:36

Police can confirm a 37-year-old woman, together with three youths aged 18, 17 and 16, have been jointly charged with intentionally failing to comply with an order made under section 11 of the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020 by leaving a managed isolation facility.

A 12-year-old who also left the facility has not been charged.

Police enquiries are continuing.