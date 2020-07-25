Police charge people who abscond from Hamilton facility

|
Four of the five people who absconded from the Managed Isolation Facility at the Distinction Hotel in Hamilton last night have been charged with breaching the Health Act notice.
A 37-year-old year woman and three young people were detained in Hamilton at about 7.50pm last night.
The fifth person, a 17-year-old male, was located at an address in Waitemata at about 4.40am this morning and was detained without incident.
Arrangements are currently being made for him to appear before a Youth Court in Auckland today.
The other three will appear before the Hamilton District and Youth Courts today.
Locating these people was a priority for Police.
We committed a considerable number of resources, including the Eagle helicopter, to our search for the young man overnight.
Police enquiries are continuing.
