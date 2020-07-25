Serious crash in Hastings

|
Police are at the scene of a serious crash just south of the intersection of Raukawa and Burma Roads, Hasting.
Emergency services were alerted to the two car crash at around 1:23pm.
Initial reports state there are serious injuries.
The roads are closed and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
