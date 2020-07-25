Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

One person is injured following a serious crash in Kumeu

Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Saturday, 25 July, 2020 - 18:55

Emergency services are responding to a crash between a car and a motorcycle on State Highway 16, Kumeu.

The motorcyclist has been seriously injured.

SH16 is down to one lane between Harikoa Street and Waitakere Road.

Motorists are advised to expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit will attend the scene.

