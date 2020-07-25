One person is injured following a serious crash in Kumeu

|
Emergency services are responding to a crash between a car and a motorcycle on State Highway 16, Kumeu.
The motorcyclist has been seriously injured.
SH16 is down to one lane between Harikoa Street and Waitakere Road.
Motorists are advised to expect delays.
The Serious Crash Unit will attend the scene.
