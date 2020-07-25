One person dead following light aircraft crash

|
One person has died following a microlight plane crash in rural Canterbury.
They were the aircraft's sole occupant.
Shortly after 5pm the plane was reported crashed near the southeast end of the Pukaki spillway, east of Twizel.
Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.
