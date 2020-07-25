Ten Lotto players win $100,000

Saturday, 25 July, 2020 - 21:42

Ten lucky Lotto players from around the country will be celebrating in style after each winning $100,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at the following stores:

Store / Location

Pak N Save Silverdale / Silverdale

New World Whangaparaoa / Whangaparaoa

MyLotto / Auckland

MyLotto / Tauranga

MyLotto / Rotorua

Four Square Stratford / Stratford

Coastlands Lotto / Paraparaumu

Wellington City New World / Wellington

MyLotto / Marlborough

Temuka New World / Temuka

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $26 million.

Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Auckland, who took home $200,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold to a MyLotto player from Auckland.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above winning stores should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting over 3,000 great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.

