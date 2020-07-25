Ten Lotto players win $100,000

|
[ login or create an account ]
Ten lucky Lotto players from around the country will be celebrating in style after each winning $100,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.
The winning tickets were sold at the following stores:
Store / Location
Pak N Save Silverdale / Silverdale
New World Whangaparaoa / Whangaparaoa
MyLotto / Auckland
MyLotto / Tauranga
MyLotto / Rotorua
Four Square Stratford / Stratford
Coastlands Lotto / Paraparaumu
Wellington City New World / Wellington
MyLotto / Marlborough
Temuka New World / Temuka
Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $26 million.
Strike Four was also won tonight by a player from Auckland, who took home $200,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold to a MyLotto player from Auckland.
Anyone who bought their ticket from the above winning stores should write their name on the back and check their ticket at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.
With 100% of Lotto NZ’s profits supporting over 3,000 great causes each year, every time you play one of Lotto NZ’s games, you’re a Kiwi helping other Kiwis.
For more information on Alert Level 1, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice