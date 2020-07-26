Police are at the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash in Chch

|
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on Barrington Street in Spreydon, Christchurch, near the intersection with Bewdley Street.
The crash, between a car and a lamppost, was reported about 7:20pm.
One person is in a serious condition and the Serious Crash Unit have been advised.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
