Recommended NZ | Guide to Money | Gimme: Competitions - Giveaways

Police name victim of light aircraft crash in South Canterbury

HomeNational
Contributor:
Fuseworks Media Fuseworks Media
Sunday, 26 July, 2020 - 12:50

Police can now confirm the name of the man who died following a microlight plane crash in rural South Canterbury yesterday.

He was 60-year-old Trevor Lawrence Shadbolt, of Pukaki.

His death will be referred to the Coroner.

The Civil Aviation Authority will investigate the crash.

All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.