Police name victim of light aircraft crash in South Canterbury

Police can now confirm the name of the man who died following a microlight plane crash in rural South Canterbury yesterday.
He was 60-year-old Trevor Lawrence Shadbolt, of Pukaki.
His death will be referred to the Coroner.
The Civil Aviation Authority will investigate the crash.
