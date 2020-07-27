Celebrating Zespri Gisborne/Tairawhiti Awards of Excellence winners

Monday, 27 July, 2020 - 06:46

The collaborative effort of volunteer Surf Lifeguards have been recognised at the Zespri Gisborne/TairÄwhiti Surf Lifesaving Awards of Excellence.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand Eastern Region Manager Chase Cahalane says the Awards of Excellence is an annual opportunity to formally recognise the outstanding contribution to the community carried out by members.

Winners in surf lifesaving and lifesaving sport categories were announced on July 25, 2020 at The Vines, Bushmere Estate.

"The Gisborne/TairÄwhiti Surf Life Saving community has continued to grow closer and grow stronger together year on year.

"The strength of the Surf Life Saving community in TairÄwhiti is down to the huge collaborative effort of the hard working volunteers that have put thousands of hours into training, competing and serving their community."

Chase says this year’s Awards of Excellence was an opportunity to formally thank the volunteers for their tireless efforts, and recognise those that have achieved at the highest levels.

"A huge congratulations to this year’s nominees and winners and a particular thank you for this year’s recipients of service awards and life membership. Your dedicated and continued service is an inspiration to us all."

Chase says a "massive thank you" must also go to the primary regional sponsor Zespri.

"Zespri is a key community partner for Surf Life Saving New Zealand and enables us to deliver invaluable lifesaving training to our members. They also support the facilitation of our awards events so we can recognise these outstanding efforts."

Michael Fox, Zespri Head of Communications and External Relations, says Zespri is proud to recognise the hard work and success of so many incredible people at Surf Life Saving New Zealand through the awards this year.

"Surf lifeguards play an incredibly important role in our communities, helping to keep us and our families safe when we’re in the water.

"They work and train hard to ensure they’re ready to help and to compete at the highest level so Zespri is really pleased to be able to support them as part of our efforts to help our communities to thrive.

"We’re also pleased to support Surf Lifesaving New Zealand which helps ensure our young people are healthy and developing new skills and the Zespri Surf Life Saving Awards of Excellence are a great way to inspire surf life guards and club members and to promote beach safety," says Mr Fox.

Surf Life Saving New Zealand Awards of Excellence are held every year in each SLSNZ Region to recognise and celebrate the many club members putting in considerable time, effort and skills at a grass-roots level to make sure Kiwis who head to the beach get home safe.

The Regional awards culminate in the National Awards of Excellence which will be held on September 19.

Zespri Bay of Gisborne/TairÄwhiti Awards of Excellence 2020 winners

Regional Service Award

Sonia Keepa - Wainui Surf Lifesaving Club

Regional Distinguished Service Award

Jeremy Lockwood - Wainui Surf Lifesaving Club

Regional Life Membership Award

Dion Williams - Wainui Surf Lifesaving Club

Community Service Award

Kelly Ryan

Andrew Shelton

Young Frother of the Year

Theo Whetherley - Wainui Surf Life Saving Club

Matahari Richards - Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club

Angus Blair - Midway Surf Life Saving Club

Volunteer of the Year

Rama Robertson - Midway Surf Life Saving Club

Lifesaving Awards

Patrol Support Person of the Year

Rama Robertson - Midway Surf Life Saving Club

Volunteer Lifeguard of the Year

Sonia Keepa - Wainui Surf Life Saving Club

Emerging U19 Volunteer Lifeguard of the YearLuke Whibley - Wainui Surf Life Saving Club

Patrol Captain of the Year

Luke Whibley - Wainui Surf Life Saving Club

Instructor of the Year

Sonia Keepa - Wainui Surf Life Saving Club

Examiner of the Year

Michelle Mitchell - Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club

Regional Lifeguard of the Year

Louis Birkhead - Wainui Surf Life Saving Club

Beach Education Instructor of the Year

Rubi Perano - Midway Surf Life Saving Club

Patrol Club of the Year

Wainui Surf Life Saving Club

Club of the Year

Wainui Surf Life Saving Club

Lifesaving Sport Awards

Emerging Surf Official of the Year

David Whitfield - Wainui Surf Life Saving Club

Surf Official of the Year

Alistair Thorpe - Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club

Emerging Coach of the YearEdan Wilson - Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club

Coach of the Year

Dion Williams - Wainui Surf Life Saving Club

Volunteer Coach of the Year

Arna Majstrovic - Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club

Sports Team of the Year

Wainui Surf Life Saving Club - U16 Male Board Rescue (Jonty Evans, Jack Keepa)

Sportsperson of the Year

U14 Male

Tyron Evans - Midway Surf Life Saving Club

U14 Female

Jodiesha Kirkpatrick - Midway Surf Life Saving Club

U16 Male

Jack Keepa - Wainui Surf Life Saving Club

U16 FemaleSummer Rolston - Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club

U19 Male

Seven Mapu - Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club

U19 Female

Briana Irving - Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club

Open Male

Cory Taylor - Midway Surf Life Saving Club

Open FemaleCasie Fyall - Waikanae Surf Life Saving Club

Masters MaleSam Gavin - Midway Surf Life Saving Club

Master FemaleSonia Keepa - Wainui Surf Life Saving Club

International Individual Sports Performance of the Year

Olivia Corrin - Midway Surf Life Saving Club

International Team Sports Performance of the Year

Cory Taylor /Olivia Corrin - Midway Surf Life Saving Club