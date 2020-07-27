|
[ login or create an account ]
One person has died following a boating incident in Okiwi Bay.
Police were called about 7:25 last night following a report of a boat colliding with another boat.
Sadly one person died en route to hospital.
Two others were also injured.
Police are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice