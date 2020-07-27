Waikato Regional Council CE to finish when contract ends

Monday, 27 July, 2020 - 12:13

Waikato Regional Council chief executive Vaughan Payne has accepted a new job and will be finishing at the end of October, when his contract ends.

The council had recently sought applications for the top job, with Mr Payne reapplying and being offered a five-year contract following interviews with some exceptionally strong candidates.

But Mr Payne has told councillors and staff today that it was "with a heavy heart I have declined the offer".

"I want to stress that this has not been an easy decision for me to make, but in the end it came down to embracing the opportunity to grow both personally and professionally. A new role in a new organisation and new sector to me will bring fresh challenges that I welcome after 10 years at Waikato Regional Council," Mr Payne said.

"I am extremely proud of the incredible work my staff do every day for the mighty Waikato region and what we’ve achieved together with our partners over the last seven years I have been CE. I will remain committed to my role and to this council and the work it does until my last day, on 28 October.

"I remain passionate about the Waikato and the council’s vision to lift our total wellbeing - cultural, environmental, social and economic - in partnership with others. I will continue living in the Waikato and look forward to supporting the council’s vision from a partner organisation. The Waikato has an important role in New Zealand’s future and the council has an exciting part to play in that regard.

"I am grateful to have received warm appreciation and well wishes for the future from councillors and my executive leadership team," Mr Payne said.

Waikato Regional Council chair Russ Rimmington acknowledged Mr Payne’s drive to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the organisation following his appointment to CE in 2013, after three years as a group manager.

"He has made a huge contribution to this organisation and supported the council’s focus on working closely with others for a healthy environment, strong economy and vibrant communities.

"We know there will be many of our iwi partners and key stakeholders who will be sad to see him go, but who will join with us in wishing him and his whÄnau the very best for the future. We will be conscious of maintaining these good relationships and the momentum built over the past seven years, as we make an appointment."

Cr Rimmington said the council would resume the recruitment process and expected to make an appointment around the end of August. "The vision of this organisation, the people in it and the people of the Waikato region deserve the best chief executive we can find," he said.

A separate announcement is likely to be made next month by the organisation to which Mr Payne will be going in November.