Virtual adventure takes borders away for Kiwi kids

Monday, 27 July, 2020 - 12:27

The 5+ A Day Charitable Trust is encouraging teachers to enrol their primary school students in a ‘virtual adventure’ next term that will take them around the world while encouraging healthier eating and exercise habits.

Up to 20,000 Kiwi kids can take part in the 2020 Zespri Young and Healthy Virtual Adventure which features national sporting heroes and ASICS Ambassadors, Ardie Savea, Kane Williamson, Ameliaranne Ekinasio and Samantha Charlton in avatar form. Registrations are already pouring in and there are only 5000 spots left before it kicks off in Term 4.

With Zespri’s support, the free event has been created by Kim Harvey - Founder of the Young and Healthy Charitable Trust. As a health, fitness and wellbeing expert, she wants to inspire and motivate future generations to live an active lifestyle and develop healthy habits.

"In the six-week challenge, students are taken on a virtual journey around the globe. They earn points in the real world to move their team by tracking their daily activity and healthy behaviour, like eating plenty of fruit and vegetables, drinking water, getting enough sleep and not spending too much time on screens," she explains.

"The programme encourages kids to also think about sustainability and how healthy habits can contribute to a healthier environment. Eating more fruit and vegetables could reduce packaging, and by walking or biking as often as possible, they’ll create less pollution."

$20,000 worth of prizes from Zespri and ASICS are up for grabs, while vegetable seed packets courtesy of 5+ A Day and South Pacific Seeds will be distributed to all participants along with a few free pedometers per classroom.

The 5+ A Day Charitable Trust Project Manager Carmel Ireland is backing the innovative idea to help tamariki eat well, be physically active, get enough sleep and learn about other countries and cultures at a time when international travel is impossible.

"This programme certainly fits well with the goals of the 5+ A Day Charitable Trust to encourage tamariki to eat five or more servings of fresh fruit and vegetables daily for good health. Kids get to create their own avatar and will enjoy seeing themselves ‘in’ the game, reaping rewards when they eat healthy food or do some exercise."

Zespri is the principal partner of the Virtual Adventure and is also a supporter of the 5+ A Day Charitable Trust. Ireland says everyone is working towards the same goal of helping the younger generation to lead healthier lives.

"Research has shown that eating nutritious foods and moving your body regularly can change the course of a young person’s life, so we would love all New Zealand teachers to check out the 2020 Zespri Young and Healthy Virtual Adventure and sign their students up."

Zespri CEO Dan Mathieson says the Zespri Young and Healthy Virtual Adventure is set to make a real difference to the lives of thousands of young New Zealanders and their families.

"We’re proud to support the adventure, which also marks our first nationwide community investment programme and is part of our efforts to support our communities and to help them thrive. The adventure will help teach children and their families important habits like eating well, taking care of our environment and exercising more. These are values at the core of Zespri’s identity and we’re excited about the benefits this adventure will bring Kiwi kids nationwide."