Police investigate suspicious fire in Mataura

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police are investigating a suspicious fire on Main Street, Mataura on Sunday 26 July.
The fire was located burning among macrocarpa trees in the rear section of a residential property at around 3am.
The fire was well involved and had destroyed a garden shed on the property.
Police would like to hear from anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area around the time of the fire - particularly near the railway tracks between Albion Street and Ely Street, between 2.45am and 3.30am.
If you can help, please get in touch via 105 and quote file number 200726/3750.
Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice