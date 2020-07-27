Serious crash on State Highway 16 near Waimauku

Monday, 27 July, 2020 - 14:51

Police are in attendance at a serious crash involving a single vehicle on State Highway 16 near Waimauku.

This was reported to Police shortly before 1.20pm and the crash has occurred past the Waimauku township heading towards Helensville.

The vehicle's sole occupant is in a critical condition.

A helicopter is enroute to airlift the occupant to hospital.

State Highway 16 is currently closed and diversions will be put in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area while the Serious Crash Unit examine the scene.

This is expected to take some time so members of the public should plan ahead of any travel plans this afternoon.