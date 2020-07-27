Waimate business owners urged to support Covid-19 contact tracing

Monday, 27 July, 2020 - 16:21

Waimate business owners are being encouraged to register for their own COVID-19 QR code posters in collective effort to support contact tracing, should the pandemic return.

In a direct response to the COVID-19 outbreak earlier this year, the Government launched the official COVID-19 Tracer App - an app that helps trace people’s movements and enables authorities to alert potentially affected residents.

The app, which is used to scan a QR code at businesses and locations, automatically logs the details of the user and will immediately advise of any potential COVID-19 cases within the vicinity.

Supporting the cause, the Waimate District Council have QR codes at the council’s Main Office, Library and Events Centre, and this week, business owners throughout the district are being encouraged to follow suit.

Commenting on the initiative, Waimate District Mayor Craig Rowley praised the local community on their approach to COVID-19, and encouraged all business owners to register for a QR code.

"The impact of COVID-19 has and continues to change the way we live, and our community has come together to show incredible spirit and resilience during these challenging times," Rowley said.

"As a business, getting a QR code is just another great way to help protect your community and visitors to the area, and if you’re a customer, downloading the app and tracing where you go is also equally important. It’s easy to do and together we can help stop the spread of the virus in its tracks."

Highlighting the importance of the app, Mayor Rowley pointed to the devastating effects unfolding overseas, notably the high levels of community transmission in Victoria, Australia.

"In the unlikely event anything does occur closer to home, or there happens to be a community outbreak, this is about protecting our community and making sure we’re set up and prepared," he said.

In addition to contact tracing, the app also allows users to self-report any COVID-19 symptoms, enabling a test for the virus (if appropriate) and a daily virtual health check-in during self-isolation.

In preparation for any trace of community outbreak, residents without a mobile phone are being advised to manually record their movements, ensuring a log of locations can be referred to by authorities if required.

The app is free and available through the Google Play Store and the Apple App store on all mobile devices. For more information on registering for a QR code poster, or the NZ COVID- 19 Tracer App, visit the Ministry of Health website - www.moh.govt.nz

For local residents, support to download and use the app is available at Community Link on Thursdays and Fridays, with full instructions to be referred to in Thursday’s (30 July) Waimate Trader.