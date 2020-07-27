Beaumont Bridge project one step closer to construction

Monday, 27 July, 2020 - 16:23

The new bridge planned for Beaumont, in Clutha District, Otago, is one step closer to construction with the issuing of resource consents in recent days from Otago Regional Council and Clutha District Council.

Background here: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/beaumont-bridge/

The consent package was publicly notified earlier in 2020, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

"A number of submissions were received and Waka Kotahi was able to work through and resolve all the matters raised," says Simon Underwood, Senior Project Manager for Waka Kotahi.

"One of the strengths of this project to date has been the community engagement undertaken earlier, which was highly effective in influencing the form of the project, ahead of the applications for resource consents. At the same time, the resource consent applications were being worked through, the design work for the new highway alignment and bridge structure, as well as purchase of property needed, has continued. Both of these aspects of the project are ongoing."

With $19.5 million construction funding also approved, Waka Kotahi is working to have a contract for the physical works advertised prior to Christmas, with on-site construction getting underway in early 2021, as planned.

Mr Underwood thanked people who had made submissions and participated in the process so far for their involvement and interest in this long-awaited bridge.