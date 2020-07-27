Hastings crash victim named

|
Police can now confirm the name of the person who died following a two-vehicle collision on Saturday 25 July in the Hawkes Bay.
He was Derek Kaijser, 26, of Hastings.
Police extend our sympathies to his family and friends.
Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the collision.
