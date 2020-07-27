Fertiliser blockade ends, but Greenpeace says campaign will continue

Monday, 27 July, 2020 - 17:19

Monday, 27 July: Climate protesters have successfully concluded a blockade at a synthetic fertiliser factory owned by agri-chemical company Ballance, but Greenpeace says public opposition to the "climate-wrecking" chemical is still growing.

Protestors were chained to a blockade structure at the entrance to the factory. They have prevented all trucks from picking up and distributing synthetic fertiliser since 9.30am this morning.

Greenpeace says it has done what it intended today, by halting the distribution of Ballance’s climate-wrecking synthetic fertiliser and drawing nationwide attention to the link between synthetic fertiliser, intensive dairying and the climate crisis.

Greenpeace agriculture campaigner Gen Toop says, "Intensive dairying is New Zealand’s biggest climate polluter, and it relies heavily on synthetic fertiliser. If we’re going to take real climate action, we need fewer cows, and a full phase-out of synthetic fertiliser.

"Today’s blockade has ended but the campaign to end synthetic fertiliser is ramping up. People across the country are speaking out against the synthetic fertiliser that’s propping up industrial dairying and driving the climate crisis.

"Ahead of this election, political parties who are serious about the climate crisis need to commit to phasing out synthetic fertiliser, and investing in regenerative farming."

Greenpeace invites Kiwis concerned about the climate impact of synthetic fertiliser and industrial dairying to join in a peaceful rally at synthetic fertiliser stores across the country on August 29th.