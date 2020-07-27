Diversions in place following Thornton crash

Monday, 27 July, 2020 - 20:25

Police are at the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Thornton Road and Smith Road, near Thornton.

Police were called to the crash about 6.35pm.

One person is reported to be seriously injured.

The road is closed and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

Diversions are in place and motorists should avoid the area, if possible.