Fleeing driver incident in Titirangi

Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 - 07:30

At around 2:30am this morning Police have spotted a vehicle speeding on Titirangi Road in West Auckland, the unit has attempted to stop the vehicle but it has fled from Police.

A short pursuit was initiated which lasted a matter of seconds before the vehicle has crashed into a parked car on Atkinson Road.

Three occupants of the vehicle, aged 18, 19 and 25 have sustained serious injuries and are in Auckland Hospital.

A fourth occupant of the vehicle, aged 17, has received minor injuries and is North Shore Hospital.

A Police investigation is underway and the matter has been referred to the Independent Police Conduct Authority.

The Serious Crash Unit is at the scene and will remain there for some time.

The road is currently closed but is expected to be re-opened shortly.