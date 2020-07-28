Motorists to expect delays due to truck fire on Waikato Expressway

Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 - 08:26

Emergency services have responded to a truck fire on the Waikato Expressway (SH1) just south of the Rangiriri on-ramp (southbound) this morning.

Police were alerted at 6.49am.

The fire has been extinguished and the truck is clear of the road however the incident will likely cause disruptions for motorists travelling through the area.