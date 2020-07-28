Second dechlorinated water station opens in Napier

Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 - 10:32

A second dechlorinated water station has opened on Marine Parade, next to the National Aquarium of New Zealand, today (Tuesday 28 July).

Napier City Council resolved to provide the community with two dechlorinated water stations when the Long Term Plan 2018-28 was adopted in June 2018.

The first station providing filtered water was installed at Anderson Park, Greenmeadows, last year.

Council evaluated several sites in Napier before deciding to go ahead with facilities at these two locations. The criteria included looking at whether there was good parking and lighting in the area, and how easy it would be to maintain.