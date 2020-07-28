Quirky Campers NZ shares top tips for winter campervanning as Kiwis hit the road

Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 - 10:43

According to Google New Zealand search results, almost 31,000 Kiwis have looked into campervans and rentals already this month. An additional 72,420 of us have plugged road-trip related words into our search engines.

This week, the team at Quirky Campers NZ, a unique campervan hire service offering handmade campers from around the country, have shared their recommendations for winter campervanning. What to look for in a van, what to pack and how to plan ahead to ensure Kiwis have a trip to remember for all the right reasons.

"It’s a great time to explore New Zealand and visit those places we haven’t seen before. Not only is it quieter but it supports our team of 5 million and it’s a welcome escape. You don’t have to wait until the borders reopen for a chance to relax and have fun, says Quirky Campers NZ, co-owner Leanne Edwards.

"And why not make your trip really special?" she adds. "Choose a campervan with a log burner to cosy up in front of with a glass of red wine. Or perhaps pick one with a queen size bed and proper sprung mattress. Maybe take the dog too. Whatever you choose, it’s important to be well prepared. That’s why we decided to pull together a few top tips."

Winter Campervanning: Tips from the Experts

Do it - campervanning in winter is cheaper and quieter. The daily rental cost of a campervan from June - October can be up to 70% cheaper than the peak summer months. Not only that, but it’s quieter. Freedom camping spots are easier to find and there’s less traffic on the road. This can make campervanning much more pleasurable. It’s also a great opportunity to take your pet. Many places, particularly beaches, have much fewer restrictions on dog access during the winter months.

Plan for the weather. As Alfred Wainwright said "there's no such thing as bad weather, only unsuitable clothing". Remember to pack clothing you can layer up, bring your waterproofs, sturdy footwear, hats, gloves and chunky socks. When you’d rather not be out in the elements, look up indoor attractions - wineries, galleries, museums, escape rooms, leisure centres and good pubs. And if you’re staying put, relax with a book, crack out the games, watch a downloaded movie or get cooking!

Keep warm and dry. Most campervans are insulated (it pays to check) but you can take your winter getaway to a whole new level if your campervan has heating. And we’re not just talking about the hot-air blowers in the cab that work when the engine is running! The most effective and efficient are diesel and LPG heaters. At the more dreamy, romantic, primal end are the log burners. They are lovely but do require a little more work to build a fire and keep it topped up with wood. And then there are portable electric heaters. Again, these will warm the space quickly and easily… if you can plug them in. Most run off 230V power so if your chosen van comes with one, check your options on when you can use it. Do you need to be plugged in at a campsite or can you use it anytime? Also, remember to ventilate - it’s tempting to close all the windows and vents so you don’t let the heat out. But you don’t want condensation so just crack one or two open.

Drive carefully. Winter can bring more hazardous conditions so try to pick the most suitable van for your trip in the first place. It’s not the time to opt for a manual drive vehicle when you’re most familiar with an automatic. You need to feel comfortable and confident with the size of your campervan so that you’re not putting yourself or others in danger when manoeuvring. Our roads can be twisty, hilly and narrow which will slow you down even more so remember to take your time and drive to the conditions. Check if you’ll need snow chains and find out if there are any planned or unplanned road closures.

Pick an area and stay awhile. While we’re advocating a campervan trip, it doesn’t mean you need to clock up hundreds - or thousands! - of kilometres. Keeping your travelling distances down makes sense in winter when driving conditions can be more challenging. So why not pick a region to explore and stay relatively local. It’s a great way to really see what an area has to offer. Before booking your van, do some research on local events. Maybe a comedy or open-mic night, a concert, pub quiz or well-reviewed restaurant.

Take some home comforts. Think hotties, mulled wine spices and downloaded movies. Everything you need to nestle in and feel extra cosy when you return from exploring outdoors.

Leanne thinks that customised campers are climbing in popularity as they are such a comfortable, unique way to explore more of the country’s iconic spots without looking like a tourist.

"Our bespoke campervans are so unlike anything else out there," she says. "There’s nothing wrong with factory-fitted vans, but they can lack those homely touches and the element of surprise and delight. Handcrafted vans boast features that you'd expect to find in a well-appointed bach and certainly take your road trip up a notch or two."

Quirky Campers NZ was launched by husband and wife team, Leanne and Dan Edwards last year but is already causing quite a stir. The family owned business acts as an agent for a collection of friendly and likeminded campervan owners, each with a vehicle that they have lovingly created and want to share with the world.

The campers even have their own names, such as Mahara, which is like a Scandi style log cabin on wheels, complete with wood burner. Or Ivan - with a modern urban twist on a classic wooden camper van interior, he feels very much like you are travelling in your very own boutique hotel room.

Quirky Campers can be picked up from various locations across NZ. Prices include fully comprehensive insurance and booking fees and most are pet-friendly.

For more information, visit quirkycampers.co.nz. You can also follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.