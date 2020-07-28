Waikato Regional Council poised to make costly mistake - Democracy Action

Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 - 11:27

The plan by the Waikato Regional Council to transfer water monitoring functions within the Lake TaupÅ catchment to the TÅ«wharetoa MÄori Trust Board is more about advancing a political agenda than following best practise, according to pro-democracy lobby group Democracy Action.

The organisation’s spokesperson, Lee Short, is disappointed that the hearings committee recommends the Council approve the proposal. "The Council is opening a can of worms with this precedent setting arrangement. There are approximately 40-50 iwi authorities in the Waikato region which may well seek involvement in their respective areas too, not only in relation to the water monitoring function, but also other aspects of natural resource and environmental management as permitted under section 33 of the RMA"11 he says.

"Such a scenario would be chaotic for the Council to manage, both fiscally and administratively. I believe the Council is making a costly mistake, the true extent of which will only be revealed in time".

"If the Council believes outsourcing water quality monitoring is a better option than doing so inhouse, it has an obligation to the community to follow a best practice procurement policy by conducting an open and fully transparent tender process. In doing so the public could be confident the water monitoring function would be carried out in an accountable, efficient and cost-effective manner", says Mr Short.

The Waikato Regional Council is due to make the final decision at the full council meeting on Thursday July 30th.