Body located at scene of Christchurch house fire

Tuesday, 28 July, 2020 - 13:40

Police can now confirm a body has been located at the scene of last night's house fire on Conservators Road in McLeans Island.

The property was extensively damaged as a result of the fire.

The body is yet to be removed from the property and has not been officially identified.

Police and Fire and Emergency NZ will be conducting a joint scene examination at the property as part of the investigation to understand the cause.

However, due to the nature of the damage, this is expected to take some time as the building is unsafe.

A priority for us is to ensure the search of the property can be completed in a safe manner.

Further updates will be made when available.