Serious crash in Dunedin

Emergency services are at the scene of a two-car crash near the intersection of Glen Road and Haywood Street, The Glen, Dunedin.
Police were called about 5.05pm.
Initial indications suggest three people may be seriously injured.
Traffic management is in place and there will be delays.
Motorists should avoid the area, if possible.
